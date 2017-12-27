Egypt wants outside experts to help settle Nile dispute

Egypt said on Tuesday it had suggested to Ethiopia and Sudan that they all call in international experts to help settle a dispute on an Ethiopian dam project on the river Nile.

Egypt fears the hydroelectric scheme will restrict the waters flowing down from Ethiopia’s highlands, through the deserts of Sudan to its fields and reservoirs. Ethiopia, which wants to become Africa’s biggest power exporter, says it will have no such impact.

Ministers from Ethiopia and Egypt met on Tuesday to try to resolve a disagreement over the wording of a report on the environmental impact of the $4-billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is still being built.

But Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said they had not managed to reach a breakthrough since the three nations last met in November.

“From a practical perspective, we have to recognize that technical deliberations … have not (yielded) sufficient results to enable the process to move forward,” Shoukry told journalists after the meeting in Addis Ababa.