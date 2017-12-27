Egypt Independent

Middle East

Russia to supply Turkey with four S-400 missile divisions for $2.5 billion: Kommersant

Reuters

Russia will supply Turkey with four divisions of S-400 surface-to-air missile divisions for $2.5 billion under a deal that has been almost finalized, Sergei Chemezov, head of Russian state conglomerate Rostec, told the Kommersant daily on Wednesday.

Turkey will pay 45 percent of the cost up front with Russia providing loans to cover the remaining 55 percent, Chemezov said. Moscow expected to begin the first deliveries in March 2020, he said.

The deal has caused concern in the West because Turkey is a member of NATO but the Russian missile system cannot be integrated into NATO’s military architecture. Relations between Moscow and the Western military alliance are fraught.

Chemezov told Kommersant that Turkey was the first NATO member state to acquire the advanced S-400 missile system.

He said the Russian and Turkish finance ministries had already completed talks on financing the deal and that the final documents just needed to be approved.

Recommendations

Ramadan Sobhi becomes the youngest Stoke City Premier League goalscorer

2 days ago

Azhar Sheikh criticizes Shereen Reda’s description of some calls to prayer as ‘animal sounds’

2 days ago

Egypt experiences Christmas tourism revival for the first time in years

3 days ago

CAF opens public voting for ‘Best African Player’ for first time, Salah shortlisted

3 days ago

Hundreds attacked church in Giza: Archbishop

4 days ago

Public double-decker buses to operate in Cairo in 2018

4 days ago

IS-affiliated media outlet releases video footage of al-Arish airbase attack

5 days ago

Sudan protests Egypt-Saudi maritime border demarcation agreement

5 days ago

Egypt to build country’s first ever monorail in Cairo

6 days ago

Christmas Mass to be held in Egypt’s largest church in New Administrative Capital

1 week ago

Real Madrid want Mohamed Salah for 100 million Euros: UK’s Daily Express

1 week ago

AUC takes back decision to prevent niqabi students, staff from entering campus

1 week ago

Tags NATO Russia russia defense system s-400 s-400 missile system Turkey turkey defense

Related Stories