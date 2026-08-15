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Strait of Hormuz traffic remains at a fraction of pre-war levels
August 15, 2026
Strait of Hormuz traffic remains at a fraction of pre-war levels
Shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz was 17 percent of the pre-conflict average in the past seven days, according…
Nine killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, as Huthi attacks continue in Yemen. Catch up here
August 15, 2026
Nine killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, as Huthi attacks continue in Yemen. Catch up here
US President Donald Trump said yesterday that he would “never apologize” for taking military action against Iran, arguing that higher…
Mossad shocked at Iran’s rapid reconstruction of military capabilities: Report
August 15, 2026
Mossad shocked at Iran’s rapid reconstruction of military capabilities: Report
The Jerusalem Post revealed that Israel’s Mossad was taken aback by the speed with which Iran rebuilt its military capabilities…
Japan condemns Putin’s visit to disputed islands
August 15, 2026
Japan condemns Putin’s visit to disputed islands
AP — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday made his first visit to the Kuril Islands, a Moscow-controlled Pacific archipelago that…
Trump downplays financial toll of Iran war on Americans. Here’s the latest
August 15, 2026
Trump downplays financial toll of Iran war on Americans. Here’s the latest
President Donald Trump said he would “never apologize” for the war with Iran and downplayed the financial toll it has…
Five years after the Taliban won, Afghanistan is still losing
August 15, 2026
Five years after the Taliban won, Afghanistan is still losing
In the five years since the chaotic US withdrawal from Kabul and the Taliban’s return to power, Afghanistan has become…
EU and allies condemn Iran over executions of protesters
August 13, 2026
EU and allies condemn Iran over executions of protesters
A group of 32 nations — including 29 European countries, as well as Canada, Australia and New Zealand — issued…
Iranian foreign minister slams “fake news” after Trump claims US control of Hormuz
August 13, 2026
Iranian foreign minister slams “fake news” after Trump claims US control of Hormuz
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Washington to “be careful” on Thursday, after President Donald Trump insisted the US has…
Lebanon’s president seeks to allay concerns over negotiations with Israel
August 13, 2026
Lebanon’s president seeks to allay concerns over negotiations with Israel
Lebanon’s president has sought to allay concerns over the negotiations between his country and Israel, following a seventh round of…
Trump keeps saying the US controls the Strait of Hormuz. Does it?
August 13, 2026
Trump keeps saying the US controls the Strait of Hormuz. Does it?
Nearly half a year into the US-Iran war, global oil stockpiles are rapidly diminishing as traffic through the Strait of…
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