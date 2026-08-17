World

Trump says US will reduce joint military exercises with key ally South Korea
August 17, 2026

Trump says US will reduce joint military exercises with key ally South Korea

Washington DC and Seoul, South Korea —  President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the United States would reduce military exercises with…
While loudly stoking fear of communism, Trump is quietly changing US capitalism
August 17, 2026

While loudly stoking fear of communism, Trump is quietly changing US capitalism

While warning of the rise of socialism on the left, President Donald Trump is simultaneously conducting his own experiments in…
Xi says China needs ‘indomitable fighting spirit,’ praises Tiananmen crackdown
August 17, 2026

Xi says China needs ‘indomitable fighting spirit,’ praises Tiananmen crackdown

Hong Kong —  Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called on his country to show an “indomitable fighting spirit” in a bullish…
Trump has handed a gift to Kim Jong Un and deepened concerns over US reliability
August 17, 2026

Trump has handed a gift to Kim Jong Un and deepened concerns over US reliability

President Donald Trump’s sudden announcement the US is scaling back major military drills with South Korea risks renewing concerns US…
Ukraine attacks Russia with hundreds of drones in one of Kyiv’s largest aerial assaults of the conflict
August 16, 2026

Ukraine attacks Russia with hundreds of drones in one of Kyiv’s largest aerial assaults of the conflict

Russia says it shot down more than 800 Ukrainian drones overnight in what appears to be among Ukraine’s largest aerial…
At least 72 dead, including 18 children, in Zimbabwe ferry disaster
August 16, 2026

At least 72 dead, including 18 children, in Zimbabwe ferry disaster

Harare, Zimbabwe AP —  Eighteen children were among more than 70 people killed when an overloaded ferry capsized on Lake Kariba…
All-powerful Trump tells America, ‘Nothing bad can happen’
August 16, 2026

All-powerful Trump tells America, ‘Nothing bad can happen’

Just one of the wild actions and comments on Donald Trump’s manic Monday would rank among the most notorious things…
Republicans worry their chances of keeping Congress are slipping away. Inside the Trump campaign plan to change that
August 15, 2026

Republicans worry their chances of keeping Congress are slipping away. Inside the Trump campaign plan to change that

President Donald Trump has finally given the green light to pour millions of dollars from his personal PAC toward boosting…
Deadly 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia, forcing villagers to flee
August 15, 2026

Deadly 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia, forcing villagers to flee

Jakarta —  A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck off the coast of the Indonesian island of Flores Saturday morning, killing more…
Putin pays his first visit to Pacific island chain claimed by Japan, drawing a protest from Tokyo
August 13, 2026

Putin pays his first visit to Pacific island chain claimed by Japan, drawing a protest from Tokyo

AP —  Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday for the first time visited the Kuril Islands, a Russian-controlled Pacific island chain…
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