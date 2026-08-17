Egypt

Petroleum Minister orders faster development of Harmattan offshore gas field
August 17, 2026

Petroleum Minister orders faster development of Harmattan offshore gas field

Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Karim Badawi ordered on Sunday, August 15, 2026, stepping up efforts to connect the Harmattan…
Electricity Minister: Egypt moving ahead with pumped-storage hydropower project in South Sinai
August 17, 2026

Electricity Minister: Egypt moving ahead with pumped-storage hydropower project in South Sinai

Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat affirmed that Egypt is moving toward expanding battery energy storage plants, which…
President Sisi greets Congo on National Day
August 17, 2026

President Sisi greets Congo on National Day

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday, August 16, 2026, sent a cable of greetings to President Denis Sassou Nguesso of…
Egypt has several options to deter Ethiopia’s actions over Nile waters: Experts
August 17, 2026

Egypt has several options to deter Ethiopia’s actions over Nile waters: Experts

Several experts in African affairs affirmed that Egypt possesses a range of political, diplomatic, legal, and regional tools to deter…
Washington ready to resume meditating GERD dispute: Trump Advisor
August 17, 2026

Washington ready to resume meditating GERD dispute: Trump Advisor

The Senior Advisor to the US President for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, stressed that Donald Trump has expressed…
Manchester City coach comments on Omar Marmoush’s injury in Arsenal match
August 17, 2026

Manchester City coach comments on Omar Marmoush’s injury in Arsenal match

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca on Sunday evening commented on Omar Marmoush‘s injury sustained during the Community Shield 2026 match…
Egypt to see 6-degree drop in temperatures and rainfall
August 17, 2026

Egypt to see 6-degree drop in temperatures and rainfall

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) forecasts a slight decrease in temperatures across the country, with humidity levels remaining high in…
Egyptian government announces new system for issuing work permits to foreigners
August 16, 2026

Egyptian government announces new system for issuing work permits to foreigners

The Ministry of Labor in Egypt aims to launch a new system for issuing work permits to foreigners through a…
6 Egyptian universities rank among world’s top 1,000 in 2026 Shanghai Ranking
August 16, 2026

6 Egyptian universities rank among world’s top 1,000 in 2026 Shanghai Ranking

Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced that six Egyptian universities have been included among the world’s top 1,000…
Bibliotheca Alexandrina hosts sports marathon “A Safe Step… Every Step Makes a Difference”
August 16, 2026

Bibliotheca Alexandrina hosts sports marathon “A Safe Step… Every Step Makes a Difference”

The Bibliotheca Alexandrina hosted on Saturday, August 15, 2026, the “A Safe Step… Every Step Makes a Difference” sports marathon, organized…
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