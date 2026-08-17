Menu
Search for
Egypt
World
Middle East
Business
Science
Culture
Life & Style
Opinion
Facebook
X
RSS
Search for
Egypt
Petroleum Minister orders faster development of Harmattan offshore gas field
August 17, 2026
Petroleum Minister orders faster development of Harmattan offshore gas field
Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Karim Badawi ordered on Sunday, August 15, 2026, stepping up efforts to connect the Harmattan…
Electricity Minister: Egypt moving ahead with pumped-storage hydropower project in South Sinai
August 17, 2026
Electricity Minister: Egypt moving ahead with pumped-storage hydropower project in South Sinai
Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat affirmed that Egypt is moving toward expanding battery energy storage plants, which…
President Sisi greets Congo on National Day
August 17, 2026
President Sisi greets Congo on National Day
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday, August 16, 2026, sent a cable of greetings to President Denis Sassou Nguesso of…
Egypt has several options to deter Ethiopia’s actions over Nile waters: Experts
August 17, 2026
Egypt has several options to deter Ethiopia’s actions over Nile waters: Experts
Several experts in African affairs affirmed that Egypt possesses a range of political, diplomatic, legal, and regional tools to deter…
Washington ready to resume meditating GERD dispute: Trump Advisor
August 17, 2026
Washington ready to resume meditating GERD dispute: Trump Advisor
The Senior Advisor to the US President for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, stressed that Donald Trump has expressed…
Manchester City coach comments on Omar Marmoush’s injury in Arsenal match
August 17, 2026
Manchester City coach comments on Omar Marmoush’s injury in Arsenal match
Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca on Sunday evening commented on Omar Marmoush‘s injury sustained during the Community Shield 2026 match…
Egypt to see 6-degree drop in temperatures and rainfall
August 17, 2026
Egypt to see 6-degree drop in temperatures and rainfall
The Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) forecasts a slight decrease in temperatures across the country, with humidity levels remaining high in…
Egyptian government announces new system for issuing work permits to foreigners
August 16, 2026
Egyptian government announces new system for issuing work permits to foreigners
The Ministry of Labor in Egypt aims to launch a new system for issuing work permits to foreigners through a…
6 Egyptian universities rank among world’s top 1,000 in 2026 Shanghai Ranking
August 16, 2026
6 Egyptian universities rank among world’s top 1,000 in 2026 Shanghai Ranking
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced that six Egyptian universities have been included among the world’s top 1,000…
Bibliotheca Alexandrina hosts sports marathon “A Safe Step… Every Step Makes a Difference”
August 16, 2026
Bibliotheca Alexandrina hosts sports marathon “A Safe Step… Every Step Makes a Difference”
The Bibliotheca Alexandrina hosted on Saturday, August 15, 2026, the “A Safe Step… Every Step Makes a Difference” sports marathon, organized…
See More
Back to top button
Close
Search for
Close
Search for