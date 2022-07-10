Egypt’s energy sector seeing gradual change in reducing greenhouse emissions

Environment Minister, Yasmine Fouad said Sunday that the energy sector in Egypt is witnessing a gradual change towards reducing global warming emissions.

The country aims to rely on new and renewable energies by 42 percent by 2035, she said, adding that it also seeks to top the list of countries making efforts to develop and activate green hydrogen technology as a source of energy.

The Environment Ministry, in cooperation with other relevant ministries, has prepared the first package to finance the projects of the National Climate Change Strategy 2050.

She said that the projects package aims to focus on the energy, food and water sectors in cooperation with the ministries of electricity, energy, agriculture, water resources, irrigation, housing and urban communities.

The Environment Minister explained that this was prepared based on the idea that energy is the basis of life, and the increase in the use of new and renewable energy in the agricultural sector will help provide food – especially in light of the rise in food prices worldwide.

Greener energy, greener Egypt

She said that these projects include providing water needs through the establishment of desalination plants using new and renewable energy plants.

Fouad indicated that this package is diversified because it provides various financing, such as grants, soft loans, technical support and private sector investments.

This package also enables the transition from theory to implementation on the ground, as many studies have linked the idea of energy, food and water, which is called Energy, food and water nexus.

The national agricultural projects in Egypt include the production of genetic structures and climate-compatible varieties for 200 plant species of grains, oils, fodder, etc.

Fouad stated that these projects involve improving water-use efficiency systems in agricultural production, and the sustainable expansion of reclaimed areas to compensate for losses in the delta, amongst other projects aimed at adapting to the effects of climate change.