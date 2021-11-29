Environmental degradation cost on Greater Cairo $47 billion annually: minister

The cost of environmental degradation on Greater Cairo alone amounts to US$47 billion annually, from waste, vehicle and factory exhaust and the use of fossil fuels, Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad said, stressing that linking climate change to the economy is no luxury.

Egypt has a total emissions of 0.6 percent equivalent to 325 million tons, and the energy sector, which includes electricity, petroleum and transportation, occupies the first place that causes emissions, then the industry and then waste sectors, she explained.

The ministry warned that climate change is a global threat leading to the melting of ice which may affect food crops, and lead to a rise in commodity prices impacting ordinary citizens.



She explained that a governing body prepares annual reports on climate change alongside political momentum on this issue is beginning to draw attention to scientific and environmental momentum.

Fouad added, during a Sunday interview with the “Al-Mashhad” program on the TEN satellite channel that most international climate conferences are based on political tracks, pointing out that the recommendations of the last climate summit, in Glasgow, recommended reporting emissions and and setting up an adaptation work program.